Image caption Raiders used a 4x4 to try and steal the cash machine but made off in two other vehicles

Ram-raiders wrecked an off licence in a failed attempt to steal to a cash machine.

The front of Drink Shack in Whitmore Street, Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, was torn out during the break-in shortly before 02:00 BST, as the Peterborough Telegraph reported.

Police said the would-be thieves ploughed into the shop using a stolen Mitsubishi 4x4 that was left at the scene.

No money was stolen, officers said.

The owner of the shop was alerted to the ram-raid by tenants living in the flat above, who said they heard "an almighty bang".

A silver Audi estate, believed to have also been stolen and used as a getaway vehicle, was later found alight in a car park in Earith. A third vehicle was also used.