A man who beat his partner to death has been found guilty of murder.

Kestutis Bauzys, 46, had denied killing Dzilva Butiene, 48, in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on 5 April.

Mrs Butiene had more than 60 bruises and marks on her chest and abdomen and died of internal bleeding, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

The jury found Bauzys guilty of murdering her. He will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday.

The body of Mrs Butiene was discovered in the Wisbech flat she shared with Bauzys in Debenham Court, Orange Grove.

She was emaciated and had "clearly been dead for some time", prosecutor Kate Bex QC said.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died as a result of "a forceful blow or blows, such as a punch, kick or stamp to her abdomen", she added.

Bauzys was found hiding in a tent by a roadside a few days after Ms Butiene's body was found.

The jury heard the couple, who had been together for four years, was "lost in alcoholism" and on the day the body was discovered, Bauzys had gone to a local shop to buy vodka and beer - which he did several times a day.

