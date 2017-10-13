Two die as car plunges into Ramsey Forty Foot ditch
Two people died when a car plunged into a water-filled ditch.
The car, which had four people inside, crashed in Puddock Road, near Ramsey Forty Foot in Cambridgeshire, at about 07:15 BST.
The two people who died were passengers in the rear of the vehicle, Cambridgeshire Police said. The other two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The road remains closed while investigations continue.
No other vehicles were involved, officers said.