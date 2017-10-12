Image copyright Paul Tolliday/Blue Sky Aerial Services Image caption The pilot was not injured in the crash

A vintage aircraft whose pilot had to make an emergency landing in a field near the M11 probably had carburettor problems, according to a report.

The World War Two Mustang was taking part in an air show at Duxford in Cambridgeshire on 9 July when its engine cut out twice.

The pilot landed the aircraft upright at about 15:22 BST and was unharmed.

The Airprox Board said this "successful outcome" was due to the pilot readying the plane in time for a forced landing.

Image copyright Paul Tolliday/Blue Sky Aerial Services Image caption The US Mustang "Miss Velma" has been based at Duxford Aerodrome since 2007

The 1945 American plane was one of a number of aircraft flying in sequence during the Imperial War Museum's Flying Legends show when it got into difficulties.

The board was told the plane had been airborne for about 25 minutes and was climbing to 1,000 ft (304m) when the engine stopped without warning.

The engine restarted before stopping for a second time.

The pilot climbed away from the formation and transmitted a warning while preparing for an emergency landing.

He told the investigators the engine stopped and started several times and he realised he would not make the runway.

He turned towards a cornfield east of the M11 motorway and was travelling at about 120mph when he made the landing.

Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption Recovering the plane the next day took longer than expected as its wingspan was too wide to fit through a set of traffic lights

Cambridgeshire Police had to close part of the motorway to deal with the incident.

The aeroplane, which is based at Duxford, has been returned to the USA for investigation and repair.

The board said the "cause of the engine stopping was not known, but based upon the reported symptoms, the maintenance agency suspected it be carburettor related".

It concluded: "The pilot's recognition of the need to make a forced landing and configuring the aircraft in time for the landing ensured a successful outcome."