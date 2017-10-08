Image copyright Google Image caption The car left the Fenland road and plunged into the water-filled ditch

A woman has died after a car plunged into a water-filled ditch.

The accident happened at Sixteen Foot Bank on the B1098 near Chatteris, in Cambridgeshire, at about 08:50 BST.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service recovered the body of the woman from inside the blue Rover, which was partly-submerged and had rolled over.

The car was recovered from the water and the road was reopened at about 14:15 BST, Cambridgeshire Police said.