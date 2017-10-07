Image copyright PA Image caption Myles Bradbury was sentenced to 22 years in prison for abusing child patients

A hospital where a doctor abused child patients has said it has paid out £611,750 in compensation to victims and their families.

Myles Bradbury was jailed for 22 years in December 2014 after admitting abusing 18 victims at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

The hospital said it received 31 claims, 15 of which have been settled.

It said the are range of patients was from six to 17. The claims were made over the period of 2014-2017, it said.

The information was disclosed by Addenbrooke's Hospital in response to a Freedom of Information request by the BBC.

Bradbury, of Herringswell, Suffolk, admitted 25 offences, including sexual assault, voyeurism and possessing more than 16,000 indecent images.

Image caption Addenbrooke's Hospital said it has paid out £611,750 in compensation to Bradbury's patients and their families

The blood cancer specialist used a spy pen to take pictures of his victims.

It contained 170,425 images of "boys partially clothed... none indecent", Cambridge Crown Court heard at the time of his sentencing.

The images of his victims, some of whom had haemophilia, leukaemia and other serious illnesses, were gathered at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

'Abhorrent betrayal'

Samantha Robson, who has represented nine of Bradbury's victims, said some of those cases have been settled with damages awarded between £17,500 and £30,000.

"To date only a small proportion of the potential victims of Bradbury have come forward.

"The fact that not all of Bradbury's victims were named in the criminal proceedings should not prevent others from coming forward with their claims."

In addition to his jail term, Bradbury was placed on the sex offenders register for life and made subject of a sexual offences prevention order for life.

At the time, Addenbrooke's Hospital said it was "sickened" by Bradbury's "abhorrent betrayal and manipulation of his position as a doctor".