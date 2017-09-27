Cambridge Marshall Aerospace consults on 300 job losses
Up to 300 jobs could go at an aviation company in what bosses say will make it "modern, flexible and affordable".
Cambridge-based Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group said jobs "at all levels" could be affected.
The company was recently awarded a £13.5m defence contract. It has just completed a £20m upgrade at Cambridge Airport.
Unite officer Richard Peters said the news was "very disappointing". The union is seeking urgent negotiations.
In a statement Marshall said it was "building a new, simpler business operating model, which is modern, flexible and affordable".
The company believes its plans will "ensure Marshall ADG becomes a stronger competitor and partner in the UK and abroad".
Mr Peters said: "Unite is fully committed to reducing the number of compulsory redundancies, if job losses are indeed necessary."
The 105-year-old company employs more than 2,000 people.
It also has sites at Kirkbymoorside, Brize Norton and Birmingham.