Image caption ACC Naveed Malik joined the police in 1989 and has received nine Chief Constables' commendations. He has served with Cambridgeshire since 2016

A senior police officer will keep his job despite admitting gross misconduct by trying to tip off an inspector ahead of a promotion interview.

A disciplinary panel was told Naveed Malik, Assistant Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire Police, was "deeply embarrassed" by his actions.

He has been given a final written warning, following a recommendation made at the misconduct hearing.

The force's Deputy Chief Constable Alan Baldwin endorsed the recommendation.

In his written judgement, DCC Baldwin said ACC Malik had "failed to give a full explanation" for his "utterly unacceptable" behaviour and this "inevitably damaged public confidence in Cambridgeshire Constabulary".

But he said ACC Malik was "under immense professional and personal stress" at the time and the panel was given "overwhelming evidence of good character".

As a result, the deputy chief constable said: "I have no doubt the public interest in this case is better served by ACC Malik's retention as a police officer."

A final written warning is the most serious sanction available, short of dismissal.

'Single error'

The misconduct hearing at Wyboston Lakes Conference Centre, Bedfordshire, heard ACC Malik was to chair the second stage of interviews for the promotion.

He and his panel agreed to change the wording of one the questions on day one of the three-day process.

ACC Malik instructed a police staff member to call the inspector and tell them the four areas to focus on.

But the inspector said he "didn't want to listen" and reported the matter to the chief constable.

The promotion process, which was due to take place in February, was terminated the following day.

Chris Daw QC, for ACC Malik, said he was "deeply embarrassed" by his actions and it was a "single error of judgement".