Image caption ACC Naveed Malik joined the police in 1989 and has served with Cambridgeshire Police since 2016

A senior police officer has admitted gross misconduct after supplying another officer with the topics that would come up in a promotion interview.

Cambridgeshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Naveed Malik was informally mentoring an inspector ahead of the process, a misconduct hearing heard.

ACC Malik then instructed a staff member to tell the inspector the areas to concentrate on for the interview.

A panel will decide what happens to ACC Malik after hearing further evidence.

The process to appoint a new chief inspector for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire was due to take place in February 2017.

Terminated promotion process

ACC Malik, jointly the most senior serving BAME [black and minority ethnic] officer in the country, was to chair the second stage of the interviews.

The misconduct hearing at Wyboston Lakes Conference Centre, Bedfordshire, heard ACC Malik and his panel agreed to change the wording of one the questions on day one of the three-day process.

He also instructed a police staff member to call the inspector in question and tell them the four areas to focus on.

The inspector then said it did not seem right and that they wanted to be promoted on merit ,adding "go back and tell (ACC Malik) that I didn't want to listen".

The promotion process was terminated the following day.

The allegation against honesty and integrity will be withdrawn following ACC Malik's admission of gross misconduct by breaching the Standards of Professional Behaviour through Discreditable Conduct.

The misconduct hearing, which is expected to last two days, continues.