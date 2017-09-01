Cambridge University student 'sorry' for burning £20 in front of homeless man

Image copyright Robert Edwards/Geograph Image caption Pembroke College in Cambridge says Ronald Coyne has faced disciplinary action

A Cambridge University student filmed burning a £20 note in front of a homeless man has written a letter of apology.

Ronald Coyne, of Pembroke College, was caught on camera on Bridge Street in Cambridge on 2 February.

As reported in The Tab, the law student says he made a "terrible mistake" and has since become a victim of abusive mail and chemical attack threats.

The college said disciplinary action had been taken against him.

"Of course the college cannot comment on the outcome of individual disciplinary cases," a spokeswoman for the college said.

"However, we recognise that this incident has resulted in understandable concern."

The college did not say if Mr Coyne would be returning for the new term.

'Abused my privilege'

In his letter to fellow students, Mr Coyne said: "My actions were wrong and without thought or consideration.

"I abused my privilege as a student at such a great university, and behaved in a way which is totally contrary to the values of the university and of its students."

He says he has addressed the "root causes" of his behaviour by attending awareness classes, relating to both alcohol and social inclusion.

The college said since the incident, Pembroke students had raised more than £1,000 for the local rough-sleeper community.

Cambridgeshire Police said it did not receive any reports or complaints relating to the incident.