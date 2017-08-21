Peterborough Cats Protection pet food stock is stolen

Image copyright Cats Protection Image caption Donations have flooded in since the theft was discovered on Saturday

A cat charity was left in "crisis" when its entire stock of pet food was stolen from a garage.

About £2,500 of food was taken from Peterborough Cats Protection on Friday.

The food was meant to feed all the charity's cats and kittens until Christmas and beyond, Pam McNicol said.

However, the public has rallied round and a fundraising page has pledges of more than £4,000. Mrs McNicol described the theft as "callous" but the response as "overwhelming".

Donations have also gone to the charity's collection points in shops and its branch at Downham Market, all of which have now been delivered to the Peterborough branch.

The charity is currently caring for 34 homeless cats and kittens, most of whom are with foster carers.

Image copyright Cats Protection Image caption Kitten Angus is one of 34 cats being looked after by the charity at the moment

One of the carers discovered the theft on Saturday after going to collect food.

Image copyright Cats Protection Image caption Cat litter was left behind but all the food was taken

The entire stock had been taken from the garage in Mountsteven Avenue.

"It beggars belief that someone would stoop so low to steal from a charity," Mrs McNicol, Peterborough's branch co-ordinator said.

However, after the charity posted news of the theft online, hundreds have pledged money to help out.

"We're overwhelmed," Mrs McNicol said.

"It really restores your faith in human nature."

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed they are investigating the theft which took place between 18:00 BST on Friday and 11:00 the following morning.