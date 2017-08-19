Star Wars Feel the Force charity 'overwhelmed' after theft

Image copyright Simon Howard Image caption The event's co-founder JJ Lucia-Wright said the response from the public had been "epic"

A charity that had dozens of Star Wars, Star Trek and Doctor Who toys taken in a burglary has been "overwhelmed" by donations from the public.

The items were intended to be used to help raise money at an event for people with disabilities.

Charity The 1st Sensory Legion has since received more than 500 replacement toys in what it described as an "epic" response.

Police are investigating the theft that happened in Peterborough last week.

The items - worth an estimated £1,000 - were stolen from temporary storage in a garage.

Image copyright Bladez Toyz Image caption The items were to be used to raise funds for this year's charity event

They were to be used as tombola prizes to raise funds for the charity's Feel the Force Day event - an annual sensory sci-fi convention for people with disabilities.

Image copyright Simon Howard Image caption Thieves ransacked the garage where the items were stored

"People love the event so much that total strangers are getting in touch," the event's co-founder JJ Lucia-Wright said.

Children have been sending their Star Wars dolls, and one woman who said she had "some Star Wars books" turned out to have 300 albums, he added.

The major supermarkets have also pledged to donate items for the tombola.

"It's been epic, and really restores your faith in human nature," he said.

Image copyright Simon Phipps Image caption Video game maker Simon Phipps donated an aluminium replica Mandalorian helmet

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Star Wars characters such as C-3PO turn up at the annual sci-fi conference

The Feel the Force Day event started in Peterborough in 2013 with 20 deaf/blind adults who wanted to learn about Star Wars.

The charity now holds three events each year, attracting 32,000 people from across the UK.

Feel the Force Day uses toys and props, tactile costumes and smell jars to help include those with disabilities, additional needs and sensory impairments in film and TV culture.