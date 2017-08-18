Cambridge teacher Glyn Knowles jailed for Grindr grooming

Image copyright Google Image caption St Albans Crown Court heard that Glyn Knowles realised his career was "in tatters"

A head teacher who tried to groom a 15-year-old boy on the Grindr dating app has been jailed for a year.

Glyn Knowles, 50, who was acting head of Cambridge International School, was caught in a sting by an undercover journalist posing as a teenager.

St Albans Crown Court heard Knowles used a false name to respond to what was actually a fake profile.

Knowles, who was responsible for child protection at his school, was sacked in July after admitting a grooming charge.

The court heard that in his first message, Knowles said: "Hi, nice pic mate, very sexy."

He then turned the conversation to sex and sent the boy a picture of himself in his underwear, asking him intimate questions.

They arranged to meet in Bishop's Stortford but the journalist informed Hertfordshire Police of the meeting, and Knowles was intercepted on 14 July.

Knowles, from High Street, Puckeridge, Hertfordshire, at first claimed he had intended to meet the boy simply to advise him on how to use the internet safely, but later admitted attempting to groom him.

Sentencing Knowles, Judge Andrew Bright QC said: "You were responsible for the protection of children, not the abuse of children."