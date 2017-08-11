Cambridgeshire man jailed for plot to rape children

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Cambridgeshire Police said Matthews has "an extremely unhealthy interest in children"

A "very dangerous" man who planned to meet two children, one aged just two, at a hotel and appear in a film raping them has been jailed.

Lee Matthews, 47, from Cambridgeshire, had booked a family room and had toys with him at the time of his arrest.

At Cambridge Crown Court, Matthews, of Holme Way, Sawston, pleaded guilty to arranging a child sexual offence.

The defendant was jailed for six years and eight months and will be put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

He was arrested as part of a police operation targeting online paedophiles.

Cambridgeshire Police said Matthews believed he had arranged to meet a man who was going to let him rape his eight-year-old daughter and two-year-old son and film the abuse.

Det Sgt James Weston, from the Paedophile Online Investigation Team, described Matthews as "a very dangerous individual who has an extremely unhealthy interest in children".

Matthews also pleaded guilty to three charges of making an indecent image, to one charge of possessing a prohibited image and to one charge of possessing extreme pornography.

On his release, he will be on licence for three years and four months and will be given a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order.