Cambridge United ex-footballer in gross indecency probe
A former footballer is to appear in court in connection with an offence of gross indecency against a boy.
Bryan Boggis, 75, of Suffield Road, Gorleston, Norfolk, played for Cambridge United during the 1960s.
The alleged offence against a boy under 14 took place between 1 July 1968 and 30 June 1970, police said.
He will appear before magistrates on Tuesday. Police said it was part of a probe into non-recent, football-related allegations in Cambridgeshire.
