In pictures: Thousands gather for Cambridge Folk Festival 2017

Image caption Frank Turner headlined the festival on Saturday night, with his live back band The Sleeping Souls

A few downpours failed to dampen the enthusiasm of concert-goers at the 2017 Cambridge Folk Festival.

More than 14,000 people have attended one of the UK's leading folk festivals, with the final day bathed in sunshine.

Festival highlights included a spirited set from Saturday's headliner Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls.

"It's a bumper year despite occasional bad weather," said Neil Jones, from festival organiser Cambridge Live.

"It has not dampened the energy of the crowd and the festival has seen some amazing performances."

Former Damien Rice collaborator Lisa Hannigan and Orkney folk group Fara also took to the stage during the four-day festival, which got under way on Thursday in the grounds of Cherry Hinton Hall.

Image caption The Mercury-nominated singer Lisa Hannigan rose to prominence after featuring on Damien Rice's 2002 debut album O

Image caption More than 14,000 music lovers turned out for the annual festival, which ended on Sunday

Image caption Orkney-based four-piece Fara are also due to appear at festivals in Denmark and France this summer

Image caption Singer-songwriter Kerry Devine lives in the city and played nearby at the last ever Secret Garden Party festival the previous weekend

Image caption Fantastic Negrito - who has toured with The Fugees, De La Soul and Blackstreet - delivered a barnstorming set on Saturday

Up-and-coming performers were championed too, including Norfolk Americana band Morganway, singer-songwriter Kerry Devine, from Cambridge, and Danni Nichol, from Bedford.

Devine played the Den on Saturday evening.

"I was born in Ely and brought up in Cambridge, so playing the Cambridge Folk Festival is really special to me, " she said.