Cambridgeshire

Peterborough man charged with 50p robbery of woman, 84

Alfia Barnett Image copyright Cambs Police
Image caption Alfia Barnett, 84, was robbed of just 50p

A man has been charged with robbing an 84-year-old woman of 50p.

Tony Woodward, 34, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, allegedly grabbed Alfia Barnett's handbag as she stood at her doorstep, stealing the money before making off on a bicycle.

The incident happened on 13 July at about 11:45 BST in Highbury Street in the city.

Mr Woodward will appear before magistrates in Cambridge later charged with one count of robbery.

More news from Cambridgeshire

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites