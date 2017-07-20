Peterborough man charged with 50p robbery of woman, 84
- 20 July 2017
- From the section Cambridgeshire
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with robbing an 84-year-old woman of 50p.
Tony Woodward, 34, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, allegedly grabbed Alfia Barnett's handbag as she stood at her doorstep, stealing the money before making off on a bicycle.
The incident happened on 13 July at about 11:45 BST in Highbury Street in the city.
Mr Woodward will appear before magistrates in Cambridge later charged with one count of robbery.