Peterborough man charged with 50p robbery of woman, 84

Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Alfia Barnett, 84, was robbed of just 50p

A man has been charged with robbing an 84-year-old woman of 50p.

Tony Woodward, 34, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, allegedly grabbed Alfia Barnett's handbag as she stood at her doorstep, stealing the money before making off on a bicycle.

The incident happened on 13 July at about 11:45 BST in Highbury Street in the city.

Mr Woodward will appear before magistrates in Cambridge later charged with one count of robbery.

