Vintage Mustang causes 'carnage' at junction on way to be repaired

Image copyright Twitter/@roadpoliceBCH Image caption "Miss Velma" caused chaos after her wingspan was too wide to fit through a set of traffic lights

A vintage aeroplane forced to make an emergency landing at the weekend got into further difficulties at a junction while on the way to be repaired.

The World War Two Mustang "Miss Velma" suffered suspected engine failure during an air show at Duxford on Sunday afternoon and landed in a nearby field.

While it was being taken for repairs, the wingspan turned out to be too wide to fit through a set of traffic lights.

It took more than an hour to get the carriageway clear, police said.

Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit took to Twitter to describe the scene as "carnage".

"Recovered plane just won't fit through gap!" the unit wrote when the vehicle transporting the plane became stuck at about 15:35 BST.

Image copyright Paul Tolliday/Blue Sky Aerial Services Image caption The World War Two Mustang "Miss Velma" had to make an emergency landing after suspected engine failure

On Sunday, Cambridgeshire Police had to close part of the M11 at Duxford while it dealt with the initial incident.

The pilot had managed to land the aircraft upright in the field and was unharmed. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) confirmed it was investigating.