A11 Cambridge fire destroys Africa charity library bus

Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue Image caption The double-decker was completely destroyed by the blaze

A double-decker bus destined to be turned into a library by a charity and sent to Africa has been destroyed in a fire on a busy road.

The bus was engulfed by flames as it was being driven along the A11 near Cambridge at about 13:30 BST.

Three people were on board but no-one was injured, police said.

The bus was bought for about £6,000 and the owner had just picked it up to take it to Norfolk to be fitted out and taken to Ivory Coast.

The driver managed to "limp the bus into a layby" on the busy dual carriageway near Worsted Lodge on the A11, south of Cambridge, police said.

Image copyright @hayleyshireen Image caption The bus was due to be turned into a library for a charity

It was a "big red double-decker" and was "completely destroyed" he added.

Owner Eunice Jokrasset, who is originally from Ivory Coast, and friends had collected the vehicle from a garage in Croydon and were driving it back to her home in Smallburgh, north Norfolk, when the fire broke out.

Image copyright BCH Road Policing

She and other villagers had been fundraising for the bus and collecting books and school equipment since February, she said.

They were planning to fill the bus and hold an opening ceremony in the village later this month, Ms Jokrasset, who runs the Crown Inn, said.

Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption Three people were onboard but no-one was hurt, police said

The bus was going to be shipped to Ivory Coast in September.

"I cannot explain how I'm feeling. It's dreadful," Ms Jokrasset said.

The fire service said the blaze started in the engine compartment.