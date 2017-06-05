Zookeeper death: Tiger will not be put down

Image caption Rosa King, a keeper at Hamerton Zoo Park, died after a tiger entered the enclosure she was in

The tiger that killed a keeper at a Cambridgeshire zoo will not be put down, the park has confirmed.

Rosa King, 34, died at Hamerton Zoo Park on 29 May.

"After extensive consultation with the staff at the zoo, we have decided not to put down the tiger. This decision has been fully supported by Rosa's family," park owners said.

An inquest into how Ms King died has not yet taken place and an investigation is still under way.

Ms King, whose family home is in Chippenham, Wiltshire, had worked at the zoo for 14 years.

Image copyright King family Image caption Ms King raised money for a number of animal charities, her parents said

A joint investigation by police and Huntingdonshire District Council - which is responsible for licensing the zoo - is continuing and the zoo remains closed.

Owners were unable to say when it might reopen but in a statement released on its website, the park said it had taken the decision not to put the tiger down.

"We are awaiting the findings of the investigation to fully understand what happened before we take further action on this matter," they said.

"If we receive regulatory or professional guidance to the contrary, we will review our position."

Image caption The zoo was quiet last week but one of the tigers could be seen drinking in its enclosure

Image copyright Hamerton Zoo Park/Facebook Image caption Rosa King looked after the carnivores at the zoo

Image caption Floral tributes were left at the gates of the zoo

