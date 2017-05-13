Raccoon rescued from Cambridgeshire roof is French
A raccoon which turned up in Cambridgeshire may have travelled across the Channel from France in the back of a lorry, its rescuers believe.
The runaway mammal was spotted in March, and eventually caught after a protracted "cat and mouse" chase which ended on the roof of a shed.
Volunteers at Fenland Animal Rescue found a microchip, showing she was registered in France.
"We think she hopped in a lorry in Calais," said volunteer Josh Flanagan.
French authorities "weren't interested in repatriating her", he said, so she was sent to a sanctuary in Kent.
Mr Flanagan and his team had looked after the "rather vicious" raccoon since the rescue, which began when the critter was seen on top of a house in Broughton.
They were surprised to find out the "devilish" creature was, in fact, French, he said.
Before its capture, the rescue centre received several reports of a stray raccoon "fending for itself" in the wild.
She was eventually homed at the sanctuary near Rochester, "where she can live in a safe and secure environment with other raccoons to call friends", Mr Flanagan said.
The raccoon, or raton-laveur in French, is native to North America, and not usually found in the UK.