Raccoon rescued from Cambridgeshire roof is French

"They're not as cute as they look," the raccoon's rescuer said

A raccoon which turned up in Cambridgeshire may have travelled across the Channel from France in the back of a lorry, its rescuers believe.

The runaway mammal was spotted in March, and eventually caught after a protracted "cat and mouse" chase which ended on the roof of a shed.

Volunteers at Fenland Animal Rescue found a microchip, showing she was registered in France.

"We think she hopped in a lorry in Calais," said volunteer Josh Flanagan.

French authorities "weren't interested in repatriating her", he said, so she was sent to a sanctuary in Kent.

Mr Flanagan and his team had looked after the "rather vicious" raccoon since the rescue, which began when the critter was seen on top of a house in Broughton.

They were surprised to find out the "devilish" creature was, in fact, French, he said.

Before its capture, the rescue centre received several reports of a stray raccoon "fending for itself" in the wild.

She was eventually homed at the sanctuary near Rochester, "where she can live in a safe and secure environment with other raccoons to call friends", Mr Flanagan said.

The raccoon, or raton-laveur in French, is native to North America, and not usually found in the UK.

The raccoon had been leaping between sheds and the house rooftop as Josh Flanagan tried to catch it