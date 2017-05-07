Elton fatal crash: Two cars involved and road closed

Image copyright Terry Harris Image caption Crash scene on the A605 at Elton where two people were killed and two more injured

Two people died and two people were injured in a crash on the A605 at Elton, near Peterborough.

Police were called at about 02:00 BST following reports two cars had crashed into each other.

The road was closed in both directions between Haddon and Elton and is expected to remain shut for some time.

It is believed four people were in one of the cars, but only three have been accounted for and police are searching for a man who may have been on foot.

Two of the occupants of one car, both men, died and a woman is in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

'Walking along road'

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries, police said.

"We believe there were four people in one of the vehicles at the time of the collision; three men and a woman, Chief Insp Mike Hills said.

"I am appealing to anyone who was driving on the A605 around the time of the collision to contact us if they remember seeing a man walking along the road.

"I would also appeal directly to the man to get in touch with us to let us know he is OK.

"We are concerned that he may be seriously injured and will need urgent medical assistance."

