Former football coach from Soham bailed in child indecency charges

An 81-year-old man charged as part of an investigation into alleged abuse in football in Cambridgeshire has appeared in court.

Former coach Eric Cooper, of The Shade, Soham, is accused of two counts of indecency with a boy under 14.

The alleged offences took place between 31 December 1967 and 1 January 1970.

Mr Cooper appeared before magistrates and was released on unconditional bail. He is next due at Cambridge Crown Court on 31 May.

He was arrested by officers investigating historical allegations related to football in the county.

Magistrates were told Mr Cooper had been involved with non-league football in Cambridgeshire.