Peterborough high chair car driver halted by police
A motorist caught driving with her head between the legs of a high chair was stopped by police.
The woman was pulled over on Dogsthorpe Road in Peterborough on Sunday after officers spotted the brightly-coloured baby seat taking up most of the front of her car.
Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said she was reported for a dangerous load.
She was also ordered to remove the high chair before continuing her journey.
Officers stopped the woman because she had a "limited view of the road", and later added: "The driver actually had her head between the legs of the high chair."