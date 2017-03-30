Peterborough family's year of autism and Down's syndrome selfies

A year of selfies of a nine-year-old girl with autism and Down's Syndrome has been turned into a video by her parents.

The film of hundreds of photos of Lucy Harris has been released during World Autism Awareness Week to improve knowledge of the condition that affects about 700,000 people in the UK.

Lucy, from Peterborough, began demanding a selfie each night before bed, her father Terry Harris said.

"The routine became something wonderful for all us to look forward to," he said.

Terry and Karen Harris's daughter was diagnosed with autism at the age of three-and-a-half.

You can see more videos like this on our Faces of England Instagram page.