Calum Titmus: How he defied autism to become a skating star

The parents of a figure skating star who suffers from severe autism said he would be "stuck in room" unless they spent £20,000 a year on activities for him.

Calum Titmus suffers from severe autism but, despite his disability, has become a top ice skater who represents Britain in the Special Olympics.

The 21-year-old, from Peterborough, has already won 30 medals in his category, mainly in figure skating and speed skating.

His family said unless they spent the money he would be "stuck in a room", probably watching Disney movies, which he loves.

He is currently preparing for the Special Winter Olympics in Austria.