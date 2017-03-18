Memorial service for missing Terry McSpadden 10 years on

Image copyright . Image caption Terry McSpadden has not been seen since March 2007

A memorial service is being held to celebrate the life of a man who went missing 10 years ago.

Terry McSpadden, from Elm, was 24 when he disappeared after a night out at The Locomotive pub in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, March 2007.

Despite an extensive police inquiry, the father-of-two has never been found and is presumed dead.

His mother Helen Thrower said she believes the family will "know the truth eventually".

The service is being held at Walsoken Church in Wisbech at 14:00 GMT.

Mrs Thrower, who lives in Skegness in Lincolnshire, said she wanted to show Mr McSpadden's children "how much he was loved and is missed".

Image caption Helen Thrower, pictured with Mr McSpadden's stepfather Gerald Thrower, said she believes her family will one day know the truth

Mr McSpadden, who would have been 35 this year, has a daughter Kayci, 13, and son Charlie, 11.

Mrs Thrower said: "I sometimes sit and wonder what he would've been like now.

"It's still as hard now as it was the first year he went missing. As long as there's no body, there's always a bit of hope.

"It would be really good for us to know what happened to Terry and where he is so we could put him to rest properly."

The last sighting of Mr McSpadden was at Tesco in Wisbech at 01:00 GMT on 2 March when he said he was going home to nearby Elm, but he never arrived.

In 2013, a judge dismissed a murder charge against Jonathan Porter, citing insufficient evidence.

Norfolk Police said the case remains "unsolved" and, while it is not currently conducting an active investigation, "should any new information come to light it would be reviewed accordingly".

Mrs Thrower said: "Something will come out one day. I do believe we will get to know the truth eventually.

"Sooner rather than later would be nice to have peace of mind."