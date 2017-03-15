Toddler group joins forces with Cambridge care home

0:53
15 March 2017 Last updated at 07:40 GMT
A toddler group has joined forces with a care home in Cambridge, after research highlighted the benefits of children spending time with dementia patients.
The sessions at Meadow Care Home have proved so successful they are now held every week.
Staff say the visits brightens the residents' moods and stimulates their minds, and would like to see other care homes embrace the model.
It is said to be a highlight of the week for both the children and residents.