BBC reporter Sally Chidzoy's tribunal struck out for 'unreasonable conduct'

Image caption Sally Chidzoy has worked at the BBC for 30 years

A veteran BBC TV reporter who claimed she was the victim of a "witch-hunt" had her employment tribunal case struck out for unreasonable conduct.

Sally Chidzoy claimed she was sexually discriminated against and victimised by the corporation after blowing the whistle on political interference.

But her case was thrown out after she talked to a newspaper reporter during the proceedings.

A BBC spokeswoman said: "The case against the BBC was struck out."

Ms Chidzoy, a BBC employee for 30 years, discussed the case and her evidence with a journalist from the Eastern Daily Press during an adjournment, a written judgement said.

The word "Rottweiler" was overheard in the discussion, which related to part of Ms Chidzoy's evidence in which she claimed she had been called a "shitsu" and "dangerous dog" in an email from BBC East regional manager Mick Rawsthorne.

'Irreparable damage'

The BBC Look East home affairs correspondent was approaching the end of her evidence at Cambridge Magistrates' Court but was still under oath when she spoke to the reporter.

The BBC claimed this amounted to unreasonable conduct in an application to the tribunal.

Employment Judge Michael Ord said the trust in Ms Chidzoy had been "irreparably damaged".

He said in his ruling: "It is the fatal damage to our trust in the claimant and the way the case is conducted on her behalf that has led us to the unanimous conclusion that it was not possible for a fair trial of any of the issues.

"Accordingly, the claimant has been guilty of unreasonable conduct."

The case was was discontinued in its second week in February.