Matthew Le Mottee is The Magic Circle's Close-up Magician of the Year
14 February 2017 Last updated at 09:31 GMT
A magician who started life as a street performer in Cambridge has been named as one of the best in Britain.
Matthew Le Mottée has been named "Close-up Magician of the Year 2017" by the Magic Circle.
Speaking to BBC Look East, Mr Le Mottée said winning was a "highlight" of his career.
"Other kids played football, my thing was magic. And I could fool adults," he said.
"I've spent tens of thousands of hours practising.
"In the early days I'd spend eight hours practising one card move."