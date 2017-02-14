Matthew Le Mottee is The Magic Circle's Close-up Magician of the Year

A magician who started life as a street performer in Cambridge has been named as one of the best in Britain.

Matthew Le Mottée has been named "Close-up Magician of the Year 2017" by the Magic Circle.

Speaking to BBC Look East, Mr Le Mottée said winning was a "highlight" of his career.

"Other kids played football, my thing was magic. And I could fool adults," he said.

"I've spent tens of thousands of hours practising.

"In the early days I'd spend eight hours practising one card move."