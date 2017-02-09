Family meets air ambulance doctor who saved newborn baby

Parents have met the emergency doctor who saved the life of their newborn baby.

When Daphne-Louise was born, complications meant she was not getting any oxygen and she was given just nine minutes to live.

An air ambulance crew flew to her home at Friday Bridge, near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, and was able to save her.

After baby and mother were stabilised, they were taken to hospital in King's Lynn.

Her parents were reunited with Anne Booth, of Magpas Air Ambulance.