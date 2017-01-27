Cambridgeshire

Cambridge man arrested in historical football abuse probe

A man in his 70s has been arrested by detectives investigating historical allegations of abuse related to football.

The man, from Cambridge, was detained on suspicion of indecency with children and indecent assault.

Cambridgeshire Police said they were working with the Football Association, local children's safeguarding boards and councils as part of their county-wide investigations.

The arrested man remains in custody.

More news from Cambridgeshire

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites