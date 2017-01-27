Cambridge man arrested in historical football abuse probe
- 27 January 2017
- From the section Cambridgeshire
A man in his 70s has been arrested by detectives investigating historical allegations of abuse related to football.
The man, from Cambridge, was detained on suspicion of indecency with children and indecent assault.
Cambridgeshire Police said they were working with the Football Association, local children's safeguarding boards and councils as part of their county-wide investigations.
The arrested man remains in custody.