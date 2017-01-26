Rory McGrath admits stalking woman in Cambridge

Image copyright Paperpix.uk Image caption Rory McGrath changed his plea on the first day of his trial

Television personality Rory McGrath has admitted stalking a married woman for more than a year.

McGrath, 60, of Grantchester Street, Cambridge, pleaded guilty at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court, in Cambridgeshire.

He had been charged with following the woman, sending electronic messages and approaching her in the street.

In November McGrath denied a charge of stalking without causing fear, alarm or distress, but he changed his plea on the first day of his trial.

The offences happened in Cambridge over a 14-month period between June 2015 and August last year.

More on this and other news from Cambridgeshire

Prosecutors said McGrath sent letters to the woman's husband.

His victim cannot be named for legal reasons.

The TV star has appeared in programmes including BBC panel show They Think It's All Over and comedy documentary Three Men In A Boat.