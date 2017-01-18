Addenbrooke's out of special measures thanks to staff 'dedication'

Image copyright NASA Image caption Staff at Addenbrooke's and the Rosie Maternity Hospital have been praised for their work in improving the trust's rating

The "dedication and skill" of hospital staff has helped one of the UK's largest NHS Trusts emerge from special measures, a report has revealed.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has enhanced the rating for Cambridge University Hospitals Trust from "inadequate" to "good".

It follows a visit by inspectors in September 2016.

The last major inspection in April 2015 exposed staffing problems and management failings.

The Trust, which runs Addenbrooke's and the Rosie Maternity Hospitals, admits about 55,000 patients a year and treats a further 65,000 in A&E.

It is the eastern region's main trauma centre and is renowned worldwide for its teaching, academic research and innovation.

Image caption The NHS Trust which runs Addenbrooke's Hospital has been upgraded from "inadequate" to "good" by inspectors

The latest inspection covered eight main areas including surgery, critical care and maternity services.

Each was rated regarding safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership.

'Wake-up call'

Particular praise was singled out for the care administered by staff.

"There were a number of areas of outstanding practice and it was clear that staff and the trust leadership had worked hard to ensure improvement took place," the report found.

It said senior staff described being put in special measures as "a wake up call".

"The resulting improvements were evident in our inspection and in conversations we had with staff, who reported a more positive culture within the trust," it added.

Addenbrooke's Hospital chief executive Roland Sinker said: "The recognition of the outstanding care our staff provide to our patients is testament to their dedication and skill.

"We are on a journey and will learn from the findings of the report to make further improvements."

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Particular praise was singled out for the care administered by staff

The CQC report marks a major turnaround for the trust after one of the most challenging periods in its 250-year history.

The public sector union Unison, which represents health workers, said the inspections had gone from a "slap in the face to a slap on the back".

Spokesman Stuart Tuckwood said: "It's testament to the hard work and excellence displayed by our members and colleagues who work at the trust.

"They have repeatedly gone the extra mile to help with improvements in their services.

"We urgently need the government to mirror their dedication and compassion and deliver the funding the NHS and social care need."