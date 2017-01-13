Rescue dog trained over WhatsApp before coming to the UK

An award winning dog rescued from Romania was trained over WhatsApp before coming to the UK, his owner has said.

Tess Eagle-Swan, from Dullingham, Cambridgeshire, brought Kratu, a Romanian Mioritic Shepherd Dog to UK - rescuing him from poor conditions in a gypsy camp.

Whilst Kratu was waiting for his "doggy passport", Tess trained him via the instant messaging service, linking up with a friend living in Transylvania, in Romania.

After also bringing over Kratu's brother Raffy to the UK, Tess has since entered them into shows.

Kratu has won best in show and is on his way to Crufts.