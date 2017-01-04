Scorpion found on train has given birth

A scorpion which caused a London to Edinburgh train to be halted when it emerged from a passenger's rucksack has given birth, according to rescuers.

The Guatemalan scorpion shocked passengers when it made a surprise appearance on New Year's Day.

The creature was tempted into a food container before it was taken to a rescue centre when the Virgin train stopped at Peterborough.

Staff at The Exotic Pet Refuge in Deeping St James said the scorpion had two or three babies overnight.