Two 'pedestrians' killed in Yaxley hit-and-run crash

Image copyright Paperpix.uk Image caption Cambridgeshire Police say the crash was "initially recorded as a road traffic collision".

A search involving a police helicopter is under way for a driver who fled after an apparent hit-and-run crash in which two men died.

The driver of a BMW, a man in his 40s, left the scene on foot after the crash in Yaxley, near Peterborough, at 11:12 GMT.

The air ambulance was called for the two pedestrians but they died at the scene, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The B1091 Broadway remains closed in both directions.

LIVE: For more on this and other Cambridgeshire stories

Media caption Two people have died in an 'incident' on the B1091 at Yaxley

Earlier, Cambridgeshire Police said the circumstances surrounding the deaths were unclear.

The force said the crash was "initially recorded as an RTC (road traffic collision)", but added: "However, we are not sure of what has happened at this time."

The air ambulance was also called but both men were declared dead at the scene. It is understood the police have yet to inform all family members of the deaths.

From the scene: Orla Moore, BBC News Online

Image copyright VizMaps Image caption Emergency services were called to the village of Yaxley at 11:12 GMT

There's a cold bitter wind on the edge of the Fens here. A grey and dull scene.

There are two police vehicles parked on the entrance to the B1091 towards Farcet, at the north side of the village of Yaxley - protecting a live investigation a couple of hundred yards around a corner behind them.

The road in the distance is ticker-taped and there is the hint of a hive of police activity. But they are saying nothing and will neither confirm nor deny what has happened here.

It is a busy road - many cars and lorries have had to pull up and turn away in the time I've been here.