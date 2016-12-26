Man in Peterborough found impaled on metal railings

A man is recovering in hospital after he was found impaled on metal railings.

The man, in his 20s, had impaled his arm on railings in central Peterborough and needed the help of firefighters to free him in the early hours of Sunday.

A Magpas medical team gave the man pain relief while he was being freed from the railings.

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition.

It is not yet known how or why the man ended up impaling his arm on the railings.