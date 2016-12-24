Bake Off mince pie bid entices 16 to Shippea Hill station

Image caption Ian Cumming had never visited Shippea Hill before his tempting mince pie offer

A former Great British Bake Off finalist has served mince pies at England's quietest railway station in a bid to boost passenger numbers.

Ian Cumming offered a pie to anyone who disembarked at Cambridgeshire's Shippea Hill station on Christmas Eve.

This year he attracted 16 people - more than used the station in the last year.

With just two trains during the day - 12 hours apart - the mince pie fans had to find alternative means to get home or commit to a day in the Fens.

Mr Cumming had encouraged people to either run or cycle back - or ask a "nice person" to pick them up.

Otherwise, they will have to wait for the next train at 19:27 GMT.

Image copyright Ian Cumming Image caption The mince pie event at Shippea Hill attracted 16 people - more than the number that visited the station in the last year

Travel photographer Mr Cumming said: "I think it has been a great success. I think everyone enjoyed themselves."

The 2015 Bake Off finalist, from Great Wilbraham in Cambridgeshire, made 38 mince pies, some with a Viennese topping.

"It was a really jolly crowd and we even had a welcoming committee with a banner," he said.

"It's just a bit of fun for Christmas Eve. Have a pie and get a bit of exercise at the same time."

The station was used just 12 times in the last financial year. Its nearest rival for the title of quietest station is Greater Manchester's Reddish South.