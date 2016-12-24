King's carols: Man queues three nights for Christmas service

The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is the world-famous Christmas Eve service held at King's College, Cambridge.

It is broadcast on BBC radio, but unless you work at King's the only way to be there in person is to queue.

For more than 40 years, Ian de Massini has camped outside for three nights to ensure his place in the chapel.

He has been captivated since the first time he did it at the age of 16.

Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday when he first joined the queue, he said: "I had never experienced such ecstasy of being in a building of such beauty and simplicity. Coming home to this thing once a year reminds you of why we're here."

The Festival is separate to that of Carols from King's, which is broadcast on BBC TV on Christmas Eve but is recorded earlier in December.

The footage of carol singers used in this clip was shot during the TV rehearsal on 16 December.