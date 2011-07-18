Driver hurt in head-on crash on A47 in Cambridgeshire

A main road through Cambridgeshire and Norfolk was closed for five hours after a head-on crash involving two cars.

The crash happened on the A47 Wisbech bypass east of the Elm Hall Roundabout at 1440 BST.

The driver of one car has been anaesthetised by an air ambulance doctor and taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

A man, a woman and a child in the second car are believed to be shaken but escaped serious injury.

Police said the road would be closed into the evening.

The crash happened on the westbound carriageway of the A47 at the junction with Broad End Road.

The Magpas Helimedix team said there were five trained professionals at the scene.