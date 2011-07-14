East Coast train services experience major disruption

From the section

There was major disruption to rail services on the East Coast main line on Thursday after a person was struck by a train and died in Cambridgeshire.

The incident near Huntingdon station involved First Hulls Trains 1423 BST Kings Cross to Peterborough service.

Services run by First Capital Connect, First Hull Trains and East Coast and Grand Central were affected until about 1830 BST.

Passengers were urged to contact National Rail Enquiries for updates.