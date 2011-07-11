Cambridge busway: work starts on park and ride waiting room

Image caption An artist's impression of the passenger building and exhibition centre at Longstanton

Work has begun on a passenger building for the guided busway's park and ride at Longstanton.

The building will house a waiting room, staff offices, public toilets and a learning and exhibition centre to teach people about low carbon living.

Cambridgeshire County Council said it will have a ground source heat pump, solar panels and be highly insulated.

It hopes it will inspire residents of the yet-to-be-built new town at Northstowe to go green.

Shona Johnstone, county councillor for the Northstowe area, said: "I am extremely keen, as are local residents, to make sure Northstowe is built to the highest possible environmental standards.

"I hope this building will really help set the benchmark for what developers and individuals can achieve."

Northstowe is scheduled to provide 9,500 environmentally-friendly homes.

To pay for the building the council received £430,000 in government funding.

It is due for completion at the end of the year.

The guided busway, which runs between St Ives and Cambridge, will open to the public on 7 August after more than two years of delays.