Shepreth phone box turned into Dog and Bone pub

Image caption The redundant red telephone box was temporarily turned it into the Dog and Bone

A red telephone box in a Cambridgeshire village took on a temporary new lease of life at the weekend when it opened as a pub called the Dog and Bone.

The closure of The Plough in Shepreth inspired villagers to turn a redundant phone box into an alehouse for a fete.

A local carpenter created a triangular-shaped bar to allow staff to stand inside and pull pints while drinkers queued down the pavement.

A campaign group has been set up to get The Plough reopened.

Villagers are campaigning to stop The Plough being converted into a house.

One of the group's organisers, Louise Barrell, said the villagers wanted to demonstrate the need for somewhere to meet.

"We decided as the parish council had bought the phone box we would turn it into the Dog and Bone for a night.

"As it was so small we sold beer in thimble fulls instead of pints as well as soft drinks and crisps, and it was a great success."