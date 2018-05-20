Bristol

Man arrested as woman 'attacked' in Bristol club toilet

  • 20 May 2018
Blue Mountain club Image copyright Google
Image caption Officers were called to the Blue Mountain club in Stokes Croft just before 05:00 BST on Saturday

A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in the toilets of a Bristol nightclub.

Officers were called to the Blue Mountain club in Stokes Croft just before 05:00 BST on Saturday.

The woman told police a man had forced his way into the locked cubicle to assault her.

He left the club soon afterwards and police want to talk to anyone who saw him leave.

