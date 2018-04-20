Image copyright SWNS Image caption The van caused "significant damage" when it hit the house in Yeolands Drive

A man and a woman arrested after a van crashed into a house, killing a 90-year-old woman who lived there, have been released while enquiries continue.

The woman, believed to be Joan Woodier, died when the white Ford Transit van crashed in Yeolands Drive, Clevedon, just before 20:30 BST on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old woman and 33-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police are urging people who saw the van before the crash to get in touch.

Avon & Somerset Police said formal identification of the woman was due to take place on Tuesday.

Following the crash, neighbours were evacuated amid fears a gas pipe had been damaged but were later allowed to return home.

Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the van before the crash to come forward

Insp Frazer Davey of Avon & Somerset Constabulary said CCTV showed the van - which has the number plate WR65 LNC - had left the Crab Apple Inn in Southern Way "moments before colliding with the house".

He said someone was seen outside the pub talking to the people inside the van at about 20:25 BST and urged that person to come forward "as soon as possible".

Insp Davey added they also wanted to speak to anyone who may have seen the "quite distinctive" van which was "white with a black bonnet and two white stripes" with ladders on the roof.