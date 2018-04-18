Image copyright Paul Tree Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene in Yeolands Drive, Clevedon

A woman was killed when a car crashed into the house she was inside.

The vehicle caused "significant damage" to the property in Clevedon, near Bristol, when it hit the building at 20:27 BST.

Neighbours in Yeolands Drive were evacuated from their homes by police amid fears a gas pipe was damaged in the crash.

A man and woman who had been inside the car were arrested at the scene, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The force said residents who had been asked to leave had been able to stay with friends or family.

"Our response is ongoing and emergency services are likely to be at the scene for some time," it added.