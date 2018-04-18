Image copyright Avon Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Mick Crennell was the deputy chief fire officer at Mid and West Wales

A new chief fire officer has been appointed to Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

Mick Crennell was appointed the interim chief in August, but has now been made permanent in the role.

He replaces Kevin Pearson, who led the service for 16 years but was suspended in July after a critical government report into how the service was run, which he described as a "witch hunt".

Mr Pearson died last November aged 58 and following a short illness.

Prior to joining the service Mr Crennell was the deputy chief fire officer at Mid and West Wales, a post he held for two years.

He started his career as a firefighter at Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service in 1992.