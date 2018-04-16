Image copyright Family photo Image caption Oliver McGowan had been expected to live a full, independent life despite mild autism and epilepsy

The father of an autistic teenager, who died after being prescribed antipsychotic medication, has blamed the drug for his death.

Oliver McGowan, who was 18, died at Bristol's Southmead Hospital on 11 November 2016.

He also suffered from epilepsy and learning difficulties and was admitted following a seizure at home.

Oliver was prescribed Olanzapine, an antipsychotic medication used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

His father, Tom McGowan, told the inquest at Avon Coroner's Court he had "repeatedly told paramedics and doctors that on no account was [his son] to be given antipsychotic medication" due to previous reactions.

After receiving the drug, the family noticed Oliver's condition deteriorated and he started to have more seizures.

A brain scan revealed he had suffered brain damage.

Doctors 'arrogant'

"We firmly believe that Oliver would not have died if he had not been administered Olanzapine," Mr McGowan said in a statement.

"We are driven to conclude that the doctors were arrogant and felt they knew best and, as a result, prescribed an antipsychotic which Oliver and ourselves had expressly forbidden."

"We were ignored."

He and his wife had been proved right in the "most tragic way possible", Mr McGowan added.

"If Oliver had not been prescribed Olanzapine we believe he would be alive today, enjoying college and having a productive life."

The family agreed that life support should be withdrawn on 7 November 2016 after being told his prognosis was "appalling" and, if he survived, he would never walk again, would be blind and have no recollection of past memories or language.

The inquest continues.