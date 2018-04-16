Image caption Andy Anokye - known as Solo 45 - is part of a grime collective called Boy Better Know

A grime artist has appeared in court to deny carrying out 22 counts of rape.

Andy Anokye, 31, who performs under stage name Solo 45, denied a total of 31 charges at Bristol Crown Court, which relate to four alleged victims.

Along with the rape charges Mr Anokye, of Bristol, denies five false imprisonment counts, two of sexual assault and two of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

Mr Anokye is part of the grime collective Boy Better Know.

His trial is due to open on Friday and will last between five and six weeks.